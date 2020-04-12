COVID-19: Comedian seeks God’s face

Famous comedian and entertainer Koffi ThaGuru says his utmost prayer this Easter is for God to save Nigerians from the prevailing deadly coronavirus.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos, ThaGuru said that that saving Nigeria and the world from the virus would be the best Easter gift from God to humanity.

He said he was making good use of the current lockdown to pray for God’s intervention.

He described the pandemic COVID-19 as a trying time for humanity, saying that God’s intervention was needed to stop further destruction of lives across the globe.

“We have been celebrating Easter over the years but the sad development of the coronavirus pandemic has called for redirection of our prayers.

“For me, I am more concerned about life, which is why our daily prayer point this Easter season is for God to deliver us in this trying period.

“Restoration of life is the best gift that man can desire from God as a treasured Easter gift, following the sorrow caused by the virus.

“The idea of celebrations, outings and engaging in funfair to mark 2020 Easter is a personal thing because even an ignorant person is aware of what is happening.”

According to him, only the living and healthy people can celebrate.

The University of Lagos Chemistry graduate appealed to Nigerians to comply with government’s lockdown, restriction of movements, gathering and social distancing directives.

“All these measures put in place by our leaders and health authorities are to curb the spread of coronavirus and it is in our best interest to comply and stay safe.”

The entertainer advised Nigerians to always wash their hands and observe other health recommendations by governments to fight COVID-19.

ThaGuru has won some awards, including Best Comedian of the Year Dynamix Awards in 2006 and Best Comedian Music 2006 Nigerian Comedy Awards.

He also won Best Comedy Movie at the Best of Nollywood Awards, 2013 at the Abuja International Film Festival. (NAN)

– Apr. 12, 2020 @ 17:19 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)