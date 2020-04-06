Dogo Shammah, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in Nasarawa State, has lauded residents in Lafia, the state capital, for obeying the state government’s directive on restriction of movement from 8pm to 6am.

Shammah expressed the appreciation in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Sunday.

NAN reports that Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Wednesday, April 1, directed restriction of movement in Lafia and other urban areas of the state from 8pm to 6am, effective from April 2, as part of measures to prevent the risk and spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Shammah said he was impressed with the compliance of residents of Lafia so far and urged them to continue to adhere to every directive of the state government to ensure that the virus was prevented from infecting residents in the state.

“The state government really appreciates the efforts put in by residents to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic and we urge everyone to continue to play their part to ensure that no single person in the state is infected because every life is very important,” he said.

Shammah explained that intensive enlightenment and involvement of critical stakeholders in the state had paved the way for residents to key into the state government’s measures on COVID -19.

“The state government engaged in aggressive enlightenment to pass the message around and we succeeded in convincing our people on the need to adhere to the measures.

“So they believe that the government is sensitive to their plight and the steps taken is for their own good. This is especially considering our proximity to the Federal Capital Territory where some cases have already been reported,” he said.

NAN reports that since the governor’s directive restricting movement from 8pm to 6am, night life in Lafia had come to a halt as all shop and joints and other fun spots had to comply as well.

NAN Correspondent who monitored the compliance and enforcement of the directive in Lafia on Sunday night, reports that since the enforcement of the directive on Thursday, most of the neighbourhoods in the state capital had continued to remain scanty at night.

NAN reports that residents often hurried away to their homes to beat the deadline set by the state government and to avoid clashing with security agents patrolling to enforce the directive.

NAN reports that busy neighbourhoods such as Ombi 1, Ombi 2, Bukan Sidi, Shabu and Shendam Road, UAC Road, Tudun Gwandara among others, were empty.

Social hotspots such as Kakaky, Lace Restaurant, Lavista Restaurant, Vila Roza relaxation spot, relaxation spots along Kwandere road, Lafia Township Stadium junction, Total junction, among others, were also deserted.

Shop owners and other traders along the Lafia-Makurdi road hurriedly locked shops to comply with the government’s directive, while residents who could no longer wait for commercial transportation were seen walking briskly to their various destinations. (NAN)

