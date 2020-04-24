The Borno State High Powered Response Team for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has commended residents of Maiduguri for complying with the lockdown order to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The Secretary of the team, who is also the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Salihu Kwaya-Bura, made the commendation on Thursday while briefing newsmen on the first day of the total lockdown.

“The compliance on stay-at-home order in Maiduguri is impressive. In spite of the challenges the people have shown cooperation and we like to appreciate the effort of each and everyone.

“On behalf of committee, I wish to appeal to the public to please not to see the order to stay at home as a punishment, but rather as a move to improve the quality of life and preventive measure.

“Government is thinking of certain strategies that will be taken to cushion the effect and reduce the hardship on the people,” Kwaya-Bura said.

He said the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state is 11, including the two deaths recorded, adding that the committee received five alerts on suspected cases on Thursday that were being investigated.

The scribe urged residents to alert the committee on any suspected case via the toll free numbers: 0901099996 and 080099999999. (NAN)

– Apr. 24, 2020 @ 8:49 GMT |

