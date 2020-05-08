A Faith-based Organisation, Council for Protection of Muslim Rights, has lauded the initiative of Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu Gambari, for mobilizing resources to cater for the less-privileged in Ilorin Emirate.

The Acting National President of the Council, Sheikh Zulu-Qornain Agbarere, made the commendation on behalf of the Council in a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday.

According to the Council, Emir’s gesture during this period of coronavirus pandemic and Ramadan Fast is commendable as the action puts a smile on the faces of many vulnerable persons in the emirate.

It said the gesture of the Royal Father was an indication that the monarch is very sensitive to the plight of his subjects.

The Council called on Muslim across the country to comply with government directives on steps to be taken to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ilorin Community Palliatives Committee set up by the Emir of Ilorin recently distributed food items worth over N40 million to 10, 000 vulnerable people in 69 wards of Ilorin Emirate. (NAN)

– May 8, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT |

