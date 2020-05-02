Ogbor-Ogbor Udop, member representing Biase Constituency in the Cross River House of Assembly, has donated hand sanitisers and cash to his constituents as palliatives to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The palliatives which were distributed at the Local Government Council headquarters in Biase on Saturday, included face masks, hand sanitisers and cash to constituents spread across the 11 council wards of Biase.

Udop said the gesture was designed to cushion the harsh effect of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawmaker said he understood the socio-economic inconveniences and challenges the COVID-19 pandemic had posed to his constituents and even globally.

He appealed to the beneficiaries and his entire constituents to continue to cooperate with the directives on “no gathering, regular hand washing and use of face masks’’, in the quest to curb community spread of the deadly virus that had ravaged the world.

Udop said that obeying such health guidelines and directives would help in sustaining the COVID-19 free status of the state.

“In view of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary at this point to extend a hand of help to you, my constituents.

“I want to charge you all to maintain good hygiene standard and obey all directives from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” he said.

Responding, one of the beneficiaries, Mr Peter Obo, applauded the good gesture of the lawmaker, saying that the money and sanitisers would go a long way in cushioning the effect of the lockdown.

Mrs Theresa Isamo, a Farmer, said that the money would enable her to get food items for her family. (NAN)

