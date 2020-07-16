THE Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, on Thursday, donated a fully equipped ambulance and some cash to the Capital Market Support Committee on COVID-19 (CMSCC).

Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri, Managing Director of CSCS, who presented the items to the CMSCC in Lagos, also donated reusable face masks.

Jalo-Waziri said that the ambulance, cash donation and reusable face masks were part of the CSCS’ N100 million commitment to complement the Federal Government and Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) efforts to combat COVID-19.

According to him, the CMSCC is a laudable initiative of SEC, chaired by one of the capital market veterans, Mr Ariyo Olushekun.

He said that to further demonstrate CSCS’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) effort, it would partner with other stakeholders to distribute 100,000 reusable face masks to the most vulnerable, low-income households across the country.

Jalo-Waziri said: “We find it imperative to collaborate with other stakeholders in the capital market in this war against COVID-19.

“The safety of Nigerians and the growth of the economy is a collective responsibility that we cannot leave to the government alone.

“We have committed N100million to this war against COVID-19, as we are also supporting the efforts of other stakeholders.

“While we continue to support the society through CSR initiatives, we believe our most impactful support to the capital market and broader Nigerian economy is through our services.

“I am excited that we have operated seamlessly through this crisis, leveraging our investment in technology and people, in ensuring efficient depository and settlement of capital market transactions across multiple capital trade points, including the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the FMDQ Exchange and the NASD-OTC,” he said in a statement.

Jalo-Waziri thanked Board of Directors of CSCS for taking the decision to join other stakeholders in the fight against this novel coronavirus.

“While it is a challenging time for businesses, it is sacrosanct for corporate leaders to make possible sacrifice towards this cause, which is perhaps pertinent to the sustainability of businesses and the broader economy.”

Mr Ariyo Olushekun, Chairman of CMSCC, who received the items, commended the Executive Management and Board of CSCS Plc for the response to the SEC-led clarion call on capital market stakeholders.

He noted that with the donation, CSCS had again demonstrated commitment to the wellbeing of the Nigerian public and the support of the growth and development of the capital market.

Olushekun said. “I am impressed by this kind gesture of CSCS to the capital market community and indeed Nigeria at large, particularly as this came at a challenging time for most businesses, globally.

“CSCS has always proven its critical role as the capital market infrastructure, not only in delivering requisite depository and securities settlement services to the broad capital market, but also in its corporate social responsibilities.

“We will continue to ensure judicious use of the donations to CMSCC, even as we implore everyone to take personal responsibility by maintaining basic safety protocols such as the use of face masks in public, regular washing of hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds.

“Also, the use of sanitiser, maintenance of social distancing measures amongst other protocols being advised from time to time by relevant health authorities,” it stated.

The Nigerian Capital Market Community, led by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) inaugurated the market-wide Committee, CMSCC, to coordinate the Capital Market Community’s effort in mitigating the medical and economic impact of the pandemic on the vulnerable and the less privileged.

“CSCS’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars are built on Community, Environment and People.

“The company has consistently been at the forefront of championing various charitable causes towards People With Intellectual Disability (PWID), the physically challenged amongst others,” it added. (NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 12:55 GMT |

