The Ondo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the 7 p.m.-7a.m. curfew imposed by the state government as a bold step to avert disaster in the state due to the COVID-19.

Mr Alex Kalejaiye, the state’s Publicity Secretary of the party, made this known in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday declared a curfew in the state to contain the spread of the virus.

” We are thrilled by the ingenuity of the state government in declaring curfew that runs from 7pm to 7am.

“This is a bold step to further restrict movements and avert disaster that could result from a careless approach to managing the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

“The measure becomes imperative to stem the activities of nocturnal operators, who unfortunately have an inelastic knack for violating reasonable orders and instructions.

“Without disputes, no serious economic activities take place during the night seasons.

“Only sharp practices such as disregarding the closed-border directive, gathering at club houses and beer parlours happen at night,” Kalejaiye stated.

According to him, it is unpleasant and myopic for anyone to disregard professional advice on issues that border on personal health and the health of others.

“The action of the government, to us, is well thought out in the best interest of safety and wellbeing of the entire residents of the state.

“It is apparent that the government is being futuristic in its drive to ensure the curtailment of the global pandemic concern,” he said.

The state publicity secretary, therefore, called on critics to place public good over and above personal gains in their criticisms.

“The state chapter hails the governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for being extremly sensitive and proactive in rolling out measures aimed at protecting the populace.

“He has thus far demonstrated an unusual mastery in handling the fearful development.

” We implore the people to be wary of living a care-free life at this critical time, but observe all guiding instructions from the government and its agents to forestall avoidable spread of the virus,” he stated.(NAN)

