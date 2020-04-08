The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS), has called on all security agencies to apply more professionalism and be more civil in the enforcement of the coronavirus lockdown order.

The organisation made the call in a statement signed by Mr Sam Amadi, the Intelligent Officer, Security Department, headed by David Owhegbe, Director, Security department of CYMS.

The CYMS, therefore, in strong term condemned any form of harassment of media personnel, health and social workers working to defeat the Covid-19 in the country.

Amadi commended the government at all levels and other collaborating bodies for the exercise, saying that it was one of the government strategies to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease in the country.

“The CYMS is commending the Federal, State Governments, private firms and Non- governmental organisations for their prompt intervention and humanitarian services in line with the COVID-19 programme.

“CYMS is appealing to the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 to ensure that Nigerians, especially the masses at rural areas, have the feeling of the Federal government`s intervention with regards to the N500 billion,“ he said.

It would be recalled that the money was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari to be shared to Nigerians as intervention fund to cushion the effects of COVID-19 on Nigerians.

According to him, over 80 per cent of Nigerians are yet to feel the impact, following the CYMS intelligent gathering report conducted by the Security Department of the organisation.

Amadi, therefore, urged all Nigerians to join hands together, and cooperate with the government to win the fight against this deadly virus.

He also advised politicians across the party lines at all levels not to politicise or deceive people with this dangerous virus, but to emulate the philanthropists, NGOs and organised private sectors to provide palliatives for their constituents.

The efforts, he said, could help to provide palliatives and relief materials to reduce the hunger and suffering of many Nigerians, who are currently trapped with the lockdown directive of the Federal and State Governments.

Amadi further implored Nigerian Christians, who are preparing for the Easter season to celebrate in low key, avoid unnecessary gatherings and adhere strictly to governments’ directives in their respective states.

“The coronavirus disease has no cure for now and the only way to contain the spread is to maintain social distancing, ensure regular hand washing with soap and also the use of an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

“The CYMS in strong term condemned any form of harassment of media personnel, other health and social workers working to defeat the Covid-19 in the country

“The body also commends the proactive steps being taken by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Lagos State Government, “ he said.

According to him, in efforts to contribute to the fight against the dreaded covid-19, the CYMS has structures across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT working on Covid-19 programmes. (NAN)

– Apr. 8, 2020 @ 12:29 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)