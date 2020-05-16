THE Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Alhaji Umar-Faruk Umar, who has just recovered from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the solidarity and support when he was hit by the pandemic.

The monarch also hailed Katsina State governor Aminu Masari for being there for him from when he tested positive.

Faruk, while addressing newsmen shortly after he was discharged from the hospital in Katsina,

said that Masari shouldered his medical bills throughout his stay in the hospital.

“I am grateful to announce that Masari was so concerned and worried when I was admitted in the hospital. He showed me deep love and affection.

“I also thank the people of Katsina State and others all over the world who prayed for my quick recovery.

“Masari settled my medical expenses; he is a person that always invests in the well being of his people. I sincerely thank him for that.

“I also thank Buhari because he wrote three letters showing concern about my health.

“I appeal to all and sundry to support Masari and Buhari to enable them deliver the dividends of democracy to all.”

On the Coronavirus pandemic, the Emir said that the disease is “real and very serious”.

“The disease is real and serious. I want to appeal to the people to obey the government and experts’ directives to curb its spread.

“People should stay away from anything that will make them contact the dirsese.

“COVID-19 is a global disaster; all hands must be on deck in the battle to rid humanity of this plague,” he said.

NAN

– May 16, 2020 @ 16:22 GMT /

