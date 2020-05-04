EBONYI State Governor David Umahi has confirmed two fresh cases of COVID-19 in the state. The governor announced this in a phone call to the situation room for an update on Coronavirus situation on the state’s broadcast stations.

He said the fourth case returned from Lagos with the virus while the fifth case got the virus from the third case at Pa Oruta Ngele Stadium in Abakaliki holding area.

“The fourth case is a 26-year-old man who lives in Ojo, Lagos. He left Lagos on April 26 and entered Ebonyi through Nkalagu boundary. From there, he took a bus to Ezzamgbo junction. Thereafter, he entered a bus to Ede Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area,” Umahi said.

The governor said the fourth case was intercepted at Ishieke by Anti-COVID-19 Task Force and brought to the stadium where the sample collected from him returned positive.

Umahi said the fifth case returned from Uburu with her family from Énugu where she resides but was brought to the holding area in Abakaliki in line with the state government’s directive that anyone from outside the state must be tested.

“The fifth case is a 24-year-old woman, a hair dresser from Awgu in Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area. She resides at Number 30 Queens Close, ?kpara Avenue in Enugu.

“She was picked from Uburu to Stadium. While at the stadium, she had contact with the third case and this evening (Saturday), her result came out and she tested positive.”

Umahi added that the family members that she came back with all tested negative. The governor said they would be kept at the holding area and monitored for 14 days. – The Nation

– May 4, 2020 @ 9:59 GMT |

