The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) Ebonyi chapter, on Saturday commended Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi for ensuring that April salaries were paid to workers in the state.

Mr Leonard Nkah, State NLC Chairman disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

Nkah said that the salary payment would help cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown on workers.

The NLC chairman also commended the governor for relaxing the restrictions on religious worships during the Easter celebrations and burials to enable people bury their dead relatives.

“The payment of April salaries will enable workers in Ebonyi celebrate Easter happily with their families.

“The governor has also through such action, show that he is workers’ friendly and a man of the people,” he said.

Nkah, who is also the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Ebonyi chapter, urged workers to reciprocate the governor’s gesture by re-dedicating themselves to the service of the state.

“They should also comply with all government’s directives on the prevention of coronavirus as it is in the best interest of all.

“I also urge Christians to reflect on the true essence of Easter and pray fervently that God heals Nigeria and the world of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor on Wednesday, lifted suspensions on church worships during the Easter celebrations, burials and also approved palliatives for the citizens. (NAN)

– Apr. 11, 2020 @ 14:59 GMT |

