The Edo Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, on Wednesday, confirmed the death of another COVID-19 patient in the state, bringing the number of deaths from the disease in the state to two.

Okundia, who confirmed the death of the patient to newsmen in Benin, described it as unfortunate.

“We had an unfortunate situation of a 57-year-old police officer, who passed on yesterday (Tuesday).

“It is not very clear how he got the infection but he developed some illnesses.

“Initially, there was no evidence of suspicion of coronavirus disease, but when the symptoms started getting worse, he was treated at the police clinic.

“About two days before he died, our surveillance team was called to have a look and it was in that process that they took his sample and sent it to the laboratory, while he continued with his drugs.

“He was consequently placed on self-isolation. However, the result came out positive. Before we could get to his house to move him out, the man had died.

“It is really unfortunate, as the result came after the man had died,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edo has 15 confirmed cases, with seven discharged and two deaths so far, while six active cases are in isolation centres. (NAN)

– Apr. 22, 2020 @ 18:09 GMT |

