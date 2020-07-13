THE Oyo State Government has written personal letters to individuals and corporate organisations that contributed to the state’s fight against the novel Coronavirus, Covid-19.

The government, in letters signed by the governor, Seyi Makinde, the Secretary to the State Government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, and the state’s Commissioner for Finance,. Akinola Ojo, and addressed to individual donors, corporate bodies and non-governmental organizations, expressed gratitude to everyone who gave monetary and material support to the state.

It added that it was heartwarming that the government and people of Oyo State could count on them.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the letters were addressed to donors, who contributed financially as well as those who contributed food items, medical and other relief materials.

“The novel COVID-19 pandemic has tremendously impacted the world’s economy and, by extension, Oyo State.

“In order to cushion the effect of this virus, provide necessary health infrastructure, support businesses and provide palliatives to the indigent among us, the Government set up a dedicated Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund to receive cash donations from public-spirited individuals and organisations.

“To this end, I write to thank you and recognise your contribution. It is heartwarming that the Government and people of Oyo State can always count on you especially in times of need.”

The statement named some of the donors who already had letters addressed to them as including the Coalition Against COVID-19, CACOVID, with a financial donation of N30 million; the United Bank for Africa (UBA) with a donation of N28.5 million and the duo of the late Chief Bode Akindele and Chief Bode Amoo, who both donated N25 million each.

Other recipients of the letters included De Damak Nigeria Limited/Alhaji Chief Dawud Akinola, who donated N20 million; Adron Homes- N20 million; First Bank- N20 million; and Nigerian Breweries, which also donated N20 million.

Those in the N10 million category who have received the letters include Unity Bank, ICMA Professional Services/Dr. Awa Ibrahim, Lateef O. Fagbemi & Co, Engr. Oseni Abass Aderemi, His Excellency, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, CCECC, Ledco Limited, FCMB and Otunba Olumide Osusina of Megamond Investment.

Donors in the N5 million category who were also appreciated by the government include: Christ Apostolic Church, Alhaji Yekini Adeojo, Chief Dotun Sanusi, Heritage Bank Ltd, AOS Orwell Limited, Chief Bode George, DAR AL-Handasah, Chief Kola Daisi and Sterling Bank.

ITC Advisory Services and Ratcon Construction were appreciated for their donations of N2.5 million each.

The statement added that the state government intends to address letters to all categories of donors as a mark of its appreciation of their immense contributions.

It added that the state has so far raised cash donations amounting to N394 million, agricultural inputs\food items worth to N186 million and Health/Medical materials worth N356 million, while CACOVID has donated items worth N150million so far.

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 10:15 GMT |

