Some law enforcement officers on Tuesday in Abuja ensured compliance with the stay-at-home directive made by the Federal Government.

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who went round town discovered that there were many people moving about in some streets along Gwarimpa, Kubwa and many vehicles on the expressway.

NAN observed that contrary to government’s instructions, some non-essential workers were moving about.

The enforcement agents at the road blocks, were seen making sure that only essential workers were allowed access to move freely, telling them to provide identification before allowing them passage.

Mrs Nnenna Offor, an essential worker, who commended the enforcement team, said many people were not taking Coronavirus seriously and were violating the lockdown directive.

“ It’s for our good to protect ourselves and loved ones, this will help curb the virus,” she said.

Another passer-by who pleaded anonymity, said he came out because he heard that people were allowed to move around.

“I was asked to go back home, am happy to see that the law enforcement officers are working hard to help curb Covid-19.

He also advised Abuja residents to continue to stay-at-home and maintain social distance.

They law enforcement officers seen were of the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Corps.(NAN)

Apr. 7, 2020 @ 16:35 GMT

