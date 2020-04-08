Some Residents defied the sit-at-home order as they went about their daily activities in some parts of the metropolis with buyers and sellers transacting businesses.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Correspondent who monitored the situation on Wednesday, observed that some shops and markets were with people buying, selling and rendering services.

NAN reports that the situation was not different from other days as many did not observe the precautionary measures of social distancing.

NAN also reports that the situation was not different at some motor parks as commercial drivers were carrying passengers, although keeping to the directives of two passengers on a seat row.

Some sellers, who spoke to NAN, said it was difficult for everyone to keep to the directives of sitting-at-home because most buyers were daily income earners, who could not stock their homes with enough foodstuff that could last for two weeks.

Mrs Regina Azubike, a fruit seller at Top land market, Amechi/Ebony paint road, said she had not observed the sit-at-home order since it began.

Mrs Chika Umah, a respondent explained that it was not easy to maintain social distancing in markets because the number of people coming into the market for business transactions was high.

“How do you intend to control all these people, especially now that everyone is struggling to buy his or her needs with the little money in their pockets?,” she asked.

Mr Fred Eke, a commercial driver at Garki motor park, said he was loading his vehicle according to government directive.

Eke said that sit-at-home order was not supposed to affect commercial drivers because those going to market to get food must be transported with commercial vehicles.

“We should also be exempted so as to continue to serve the public as many going to get foodstuff need commercial drivers to take and bring them home,” he said.

Mrs Virginia Ekwo, a hair stylist at Achara-Layout said she needed to open her shop so as to get some money to feed her family.

Ekwo added that many had been patronizing her in her hair style business since the sit-at-home order commenced.

Mrs Stella Onyia, a fashion designer said that although, the sit-at-home directive was a good thing done by the government as it was to save people’s lives but everyone needed to feed his family

“The directive is good for everyone but since there is no palliative from the government, we need to go out to make some money in order to feed our families,” Onyia said.

A buyer, Miss Felicia Obioha said that the precautionary measure like placing water and soap at strategic point in the market and parks could not be followed by the public.

Obioha added that the number of buyers and sellers in the market was high for the precautionary measures to be followed. (NAN)

