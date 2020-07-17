THE COVID-19 cases in Enugu State have continued to increase as it has hit 560 with new 29 cases recorded on June 17.

According to the Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Emmanuel Obi, the state has discharged 330 persons after testing negative to the pandemic.

Obi noted that 214 persons were still undergoing treatments at the different healthcare centres in the state.

He added that the state had recorded 16 deaths as at moment.

The Commissioner advised the citizens to be responsible saying that COVID-19 is real.

He also said” Stay at home when it is not absolutely necessary to go out and wear a face mask whenever you must go out.

” Keep a safe distance from other people at all times, which is social and physical distancing and avoid crowded places.

” Practise good respiratory hygiene when coughing or sneezing and clean the surfaces around you regularly with bleach and water.

” Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds under running water as often as possible. ”

He also advised that citizens should ensure they use alcohol-base hand sanitizer where hand-wash facilities were unavailable.

” When you do these; you protect me, and when I do these, I protect you.

” If despite your efforts; however, you develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms, please inform the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC), ” Obi advised.

