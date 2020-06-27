Enugu State Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo says the government was committed to lifting indigent families in the state from the extreme effects of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ezeilo disclosed this on Friday in Enugu while taking delivery of 3,000 bags of 10kg rice donated as palliative items by a concerned group called ‘Social Distancing Friends’.

The deputy governor said that the state government had continued to provide food items and protective equipment to families across the state.

She said that the state government had taken the necessary steps aimed at strengthening health institutions to ensure accessibility to quality health care.

To this end, the deputy governor said that the state government had renovated no fewer than 32 health centers across the 17 local government areas of the state.

Ezeilo commended the group for the gesture and promised that the items would be distributed to the poor and needy.

Earlier, the leader of the group, Mr Chukwuemelie Agu, said that the food items worth N15 million was meant to support the efforts of the state government in bringing succor to indigent families due to the lockdown.

Agu said that the group was motivated by the zeal so far shown by the state government in responding to the threats posed by the pandemic.

He said that the state governor had demonstrated uncommon to residents of the state by ensuring even distribution of available palliative items.

“Coronavirus is a deadly disease that is ravaging the world and it requires the support of all and sundry as governments alone cannot handle it, “ he said.

Agu said that the group would continue to assist the state government in its efforts to prevent the spread of the virus in the state. (NAN)

