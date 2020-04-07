Ademola Omotosho, a former Chairman of Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State has donated N1.1 million to fight the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the state.

Omotosho told newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan that the donation was to support the state government’ efforts in tackling COVID-19 and to cushion the economic effect of the pandemic.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omotosho donated the sum of N500,000 to the Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund and N600,000 to his constituency.

NAN recalls that Omotosho was the PDP Candidate for Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the 2019 general elections.

He lauded the proactive steps taken by the state government to curtail and contain the spread of the disease in the state.

Omotoso also expressed gratitude to Almighty God, indigenes and residents of the state who stood by Gov. Seyi Makinde while he was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

He thanked God for answering the prayers for the governor who finally tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The ex-council boss added that the fight against COVID-19 was a collective one which should not be left to the government alone.

Omotosho called on corporate bodies and well-meaning individuals to extend their philanthropic gestures to the endowment fund, saying it would go a long way in ameliorating the sufferings of the masses at this period. (NAN)

– Apr. 7, 2020 @ 10:55 GMT |

