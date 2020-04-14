Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa on Tuesday said the government was yet to provide palliative intervention to residents as the state was not yet in ‘total lockdown’.

Badaru, who spoke with newsmen in Dutse, said economic activities were still going on across the state, enabling residents to fend for themselves.

He, however, said the government was receiving donations from individuals, corporate bodies and organisations.

He assured that the donations would be used as palliative should the state happen to go into ‘total lockdown’.

“As you are aware, Jigawa is not in total lockdown. Minor economic activities are going on. We only suspended major markets, because we cannot control them.

“We will wait and see if it necessitates complete lockdown, then we put some palliative intervention to the people of the state.

“We have donations from different individuals in case of total lockdown to support our people to stay at home,” the governor said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state had closed schools and land borders as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the state.

The government had also suspended all weekly markets across the 27 local government areas of the state, as well as limited the number of people during social gatherings, like funeral prayers, naming and wedding ceremonies. (NAN)

