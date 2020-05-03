Joel Ayobami, an Ilorin based Public Health Physician, has cautioned Kwara residents to be more careful as the government relaxes lockdown amidst the rising cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Ayobami told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ilorin that extra caution needed to be taken as the virus was now in the community transmission stage.

He advised that in spite of the relaxation of the lockdown, anyone without any reason to be out should remain indoor as “life has not returned to normal yet”.

“I want to believe that the state government had to relax the lockdown because of agitations by residents regarding their standard of living which does not allow for staying indoor for long.

”This does not mean that the coast is now clear to go about our normal lives, because the number of cases keeps increasing in the state and across the country.

”That is to tell us that all precautionary measures should be taken in double form of what we were doing indoor before.

”Regular washing of hands, use of mask and sanitiser, social distancing and others should still be maintained,” he said.

NAN reports that the state government had announced a relaxation of the lockdown starting from May 4, with markets, eateries, restaurants and local markets to operate between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

State civil servants are to continue to work from home except those on essential services or those granted special permissions while other businesses might open at 60 per cent capacity, but must adhere to social distancing and other safety measures.

NAN also reports that as at 7.30 p.m on Saturday, Kwara had 16 cases of COVID-19 with two already discharged. (NAN)

