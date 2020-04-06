Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has commended eminent persons appointed into the State COVID-19 Response Resource Committee for accepting to serve.

This was contained in the governor’s inaugural message to members which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode.

He lauded the response of members of the committee set up to mobilise and manage funds as well as projects in the state’s war against the coronavirus.

Fayemi said he was humbled and honoured by their positive response and readiness to serve the state at this crucial period.

He assured them that transparency and accountability would be maintained in the utilisation of the resources mobilised.

The governor said he was particularly happy, seeing that many of the members had even started generating ideas and contacts as soon as they accepted to serve on the committee.

This, according to him, was an indication that the state would achieve its set goal of curtailing the dreaded COVID-19 through the assistance of the committee.

He explained that much of the meetings of the 47-member committee would be held via teleconferencing and other technological means in view of the need to observe social distancing.

Fayemi said: “I’ve had cause to speak with almost everyone in the committee in the past few days.

“I’m truly humbled and honoured by your genuine expression of concern and your enthusiasm and readiness to serve the state in combating this existential threat.

“I thank particularly our Grand Patron, Chief Afe Babalola, our patrons who are my predecessors in office, the chairman and other members for your strong commitment to Ekiti State at this critical period

“I want to assure you that the resources mobilised will be used for the purpose for which it is intended and we will maintain transparency and accountability all through the process.

“We welcome suggestions and contributions on modalities for accomplishing the task ahead of us.

“Our mission is clear, the target has been attached to your letter of appointment, but nothing is cast in stones,” he said.

Fayemi said the idea was to also leverage on the experience, expertise and networks of members of the committee. (NAN)

