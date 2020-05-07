COMMITTEE of FCT Imams Initiative (CFII) has donated food items worth millions of naira to the six area councils of the FCT to cushion the effect of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

The Chairman of the group, Sheik Tajudeen Adigun, led other Imams to supervise the distribution of the items to the various area councils on Thursday in Abuja.

He said 300 bags of rice, maize, and millet were distributed to the six area councils of AMAC, Kuje, Bwari, Abaji, Kwali, and Gwagwalada.

According to him, the gesture is to ease the sufferings of the less privileged, especially with the continued partial lockdown in the FCT.

At Kuje, the first point of call was the Kuje Correctional Centre where bags of of rice, maize and millet were distributed for the inmates while some Orphanages and communities also benefitted from the relief.

The Imam said 50 bags of each of the grains were distributed to each of the area councils through their religious and traditional leaders for the most vulnerable in the society.

“This is our own little contribution to support the less privileged in our society, especially at this trying period.

“I advise those in charge of the distribution at the area councils to be just and sincere in the discharge of their responsibility.

“Most of them are Imams, so we trust their sense of judgment, as we collectively reach out to the poor,” he said.

Adigun called on well to do Nigerians to support the government in efforts to reach out to the need in the society, as the government alone cannot do it.

He thanked the FCT Minister, Alhaji Muhammad Bello, and his team for supporting the CFII, while calling on religious leaders to continue to enlighten the public on ways to defeat the deadly coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CFII had earlier in April made similar donations when the lockdown was first announced to curb the spread of COVID-19. (NAN)

