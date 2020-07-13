CHRISTIAN Ohaa, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday resumed work after testing being discharged from isolation centre and testing negative to COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ohaa, asymptomatic, tested positive for the virus two weeks ago.

NAN reports that upon testing positive, the office of the permanent secretary was immediately shut down and his staff as well as all directors in the administration were directed to undergo compulsory COVID-19 tests.

Similarly, Dr Mohammed Kawu, Acting Secretary, FCTA Health and Human Services Secretariat, has been discharged from the Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, after he tested negative for COVID-19.

NAN reports that the acting secretary had announced that he and some members of his family contracted the disease about two weeks ago.

Kawu recounting his experience as a COVID-19 patient said he had moderate to severe symptoms.

“I developed a chest infection, so I had to be on antibiotics for some days. But thank God, myself and members of my family do not have the symptoms anymore and we have been discharged from the isolation center,” he said.

He said the final tests conducted on them returned negative which prompted their discharge.

The acting secretary, therefore, warned against stigmatising victims of the disease, saying ” even me, I was not spared.

” I heard that people around the neighborhood where I live were spreading the news in fear. So we need to really work on the stigma issue,” he said.

NAN

– Jul. 13, 2020 @ 09:45 GMT |

