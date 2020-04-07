The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has described as unfortunate, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s claim that the lockdown ordered by the Federal Government in Lagos and Abuja was a mere ruse to lay fibre optic cables in preparation for the launch of 5G technology.

Oyakhilome had in a viral video stated that the lockdown was done to install 5G in Abuja and Lagos.

He said, “The Federal Government was pushed to lockdown Abuja and Lagos specifically because of 5G in Abuja and Lagos. They had already tested 5G in Abuja and now they are digging in Lagos to get it ready. That is why they locked down Abuja and Lagos so that the 5G can be installed.

“I have said before that what killed people in Wuhan, China, was not the virus but the 5G. If you say it is not, tell us how you discovered yours. The world is not dealing with a virus. This is the biggest deception in the world. You cannot hide from a virus by staying in your house.”

However, in a chat with the PUNCH, a spokesman for the NOA, Paul Ogenyi, said that it was disheartening that the founder and President of LoveWorld Incorporated, also known as Christ Embassy will misinform the public.

He said, “It is very unfortunate that in this sensitive time that some of our religious leaders are beginning to behave like they are uninformed. The Vatican has issued a directive that there should be no gatherings. The same has happened in Saudi Arabia.

“Nigeria has witnessed five deaths and many infections. So, I appeal to religious leaders to seek information if they are not sure of the facts.

“I am actually surprised that Pastor Oyakhilome is making this statement despite repeated clarifications by the Nigerian Communications Commission that 5G has nothing to do with coronavirus.

“Is he saying the lockdown in the US and China is also because they want to lay 5G cables? If that is what he said then he is not informed and he needs to be educated. Nigeria needs to come together to fight this pandemic. It is real and we must fight it. If this kind of information continues to be disseminated, we will be the worse for it.” – The Nation

– Apr. 7, 2020 @ 21:55 GMT |

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)