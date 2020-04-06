The Federal Government has assured Nigerians who tested positive to the COVID-19 of its commitment to providing them adequate healthcare.

Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, the spokesperson in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, gave the assurance in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the assurance is to reinforce the commendation by António Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, on strategies put in place to contain the outbreak in Nigeria.

“This is through the setting up of new medical facilities such as isolation and testing centres to curtail the spread of the virus in Nigeria.

“To this end, the Federal Government wishes to reassure Nigerians of its continued commitment to ensuring that those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are given good medical attention.

“Government also calls on Nigerians to observe necessary health guidelines issued by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to stay safe,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gutteres had commended the strategies put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, saying this was a morale booster and laudable development.

He also commended the Nigerian government for the prompt initiation and implementation of safety precautions. (NAN)

– Apr. 6, 2020 @ 9:17 GMT |

