THE management of Fidelity Bank Plc has donated N5 million to Borno High Powered Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 pandemic.

Presenting the cheque on Tuesday in Maiduguri, the North East Regional Manager of the bank, Mrs Halima Mustafa, said the gesture was part of the bank’s social responsibility and contribution to the fight against the pandemic.

Mustafa, who lauded the commitment of Borno Government in the fight against COVID-19, called for a united front by all stakeholders.

Receiving the cheque on behalf of Borno Government, the Deputy Governor, who is also the Chairman of the state COVID-19 Committee, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, thanked the management of the bank for the donation.

He said that the gesture would go a long way in supporting the fight against the pandemic.

Kadafur advised other organisations to emulate the bank, assuring that the donation would be judiciously utilised

NAN

– June 2, 2020 @ 19:00 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)