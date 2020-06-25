FRENCH shipbuilding firm, Messers OCEA, on Thursday, donated 29 ventilators to the Nigerian Navy as part of efforts to support the Federal Government’s fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Receiving the ventilators at the Naval headquarters in Abuja, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas, said donating the ventilators to the service would support the federal government in its fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Ibas, who was represented by Rear Adm. Ifeola Mohammed, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Naval Headquarters, said that the ventilators were a critical aspect of medical intervention on COVID-19.

The naval chief thanked the firm for the donation, saying the service had intensified efforts to counter the pandemic.

He said directives had been issued on the navy logistics movements which, he said, had been religiously followed in line with the federal government’s precautionary measures on the pandemic.

Ibas also said the Nigerian navy had built 40 rooms Isolation Centre in Lagos State to carter for people with Coronavirus symptoms.

He disclosed that all formations and establishments of the Nigerian navy had been given the necessary health protocols to be followed in full compliance to combat the pandemic. “We do this during operations, naval events, and other activities,” he said.

Ibas reiterated the commitment of the service to do all to support the federal government’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

He also said the navy would continue to work with its partners to secure not only the territorial integrity of Nigeria but also the health of the people.

Earlier, Mr. Yemi Aluko, the Country representative of OCEA, expressed delight to present the ventilators to the navy to support the fight against the pandemic.

“We felt it is important to support our partnership with the navy to help fight this pandemic,” he said. (NAN)

– Jun. 25, 2020 @ 17:07 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)