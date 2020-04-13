GOV. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said that five more patients; four females, and one male have been discharged from the isolation facilities to reunite with their families and the society.

In a statement on Sunday, April 12, the governor said that the patients were discharged having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 55 people that have been successfully managed for #COVID19 at our isolation facilities and discharged to the community.

“This news, especially on this auspicious day, gives me joy and happiness and I am sure it does to you too. While we look forward to more great news from our effort to contain the pandemic, let’s all continue to show love and sacrifice for the the course of humanity. Stay at home, practice Social Distancing Principle, observe highest possible personal and hand hygiene and report suspicion to appropriate persons.

“Let’s continue to make the little sacrifices for the greater good,” he said.

– Apr. 13, 2020 @ 13:55 GMT |

