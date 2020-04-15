Flour Mills Nigeria Plc and Gasline Nig Ltd on Wednesday donated food items worth N25 million to Oyo State Government to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on residents.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Kafaru Mukaila of Flour Mills and Mrs Yemi Olubode of Gasline delivered the items on behalf of their companies.

Items donated by Flour Mills were 400 packs of golden penny mills and 300 packs of noodles, worth N18 million while Gasline donated 100 bags of rice(50kg), 200 bags of garri (50kg) and 150 packs of noodles,worth N7.7 million.

Mukaila said the gesture was to support the state government in its commitment to provide palliatives for the poorest in the society.

He commended the state government for steps taken so far in cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Gasline Supervisor, Olubode, said the firm prioritised welfare of its host community and that it deemed it necessary to give back to the society where it operates.

She said that the donation of the food items, worth over N7 million, would assist the government in providing for the needs of the less-privileged during this crucial time.

In their separate remarks, the Executive Adviser on Agriculture, Dr Debo Akande, and the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Jacob Ojekunle, expressed appreciation for the gesture.

Akande gave assurance that the food items would be distributed specifically to the needy, adding that those who should benefit from the gesture would get it.

Similarly, Ojekunle said that the state government had identified 90 per cent of poor households that would benefit from the palliatives.

He said that Makinde-led administration appreciated the donations from individuals, NGOs and corporate organisations.

He urged others that were yet to donate to do so for the benefit of the less privileged in the society.(NAN)

– Apr. 15, 2020 @ 16:45 GMT |

