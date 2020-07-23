THE Joseph Okeowo Foundation on Thursday donated one thousand units of food consumables to the Lagos State Health Service Commission.

This is to support the health workers in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Presenting the items, the foundation Lead Consultant, Dr. Lara Oyadotun, said the initiative was part of the three projects, which the foundation projected toward public empowerment.

“This initiative is intended to encourage front lines, who have earnestly supported the course of curbing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“It could only be imperative to have such a presentation via Lagos State Health Service Commission in effecting this purpose.

“Following this gesture would be a review which we could definitely want to reconsider in the near future at ensuring more worthwhile donations.

“We would particularly, want to foster the relationship we have with these healthcare providers in the future by doing more of such contribution,” she said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the commission, Mr. Phillip Dosunmu, the Director, Human Resources, and Administration, expressed gratitude for the benevolent gesture exhibited toward the frontline in line with their duties.

Dosumu said: “This move by Joseph Okeowo Foundation is a laudable one at encouraging our front liners across our 27 Public Health Facilities, and a commendable feat of excellent servitude.

“On behalf of the Management and Staff of this formidable agency, I sincerely thank the initiators of this considerable innovation, even as we encourage spirited Nigerians to emulate such gesture.” (NAN)

– Jul. 23, 2020 @ 19:05 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)