To further strengthen the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, has donated N500 million towards Nigeria’s COVID-19 intervention fund.

Mr Moyo Ajekigbe, Chairman, Board of Directors, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said that the donation was made to the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

Ajekigbe said that the donation was part of FrieslandCampina WAMCO’s corporate social responsibility programme.

He said that it followed the company’s recent donation of N100 million worth of Peak and Three Crowns milk products to support over 100,000 families in low-end communities and vulnerable groups who were at risk of compromising their nutritional needs.

Ajekigbe maintained that the donation was in line with the company’s purpose of providing better nutrition.

“The novel Coronavirus pandemic is a global disaster that has cost the world thousands of lives and threatens its economic well-being.

“At FrieslandCampina WAMCO, we believe that everyone must come together to make a difference.

“If we all join hands with government and credible associations to provide substantial palliatives, critical medical supplies and with the cooperation of every Nigerian through the adherence of precautionary measures, we will defeat the COVID-19,” Ajekigbe said.

Also, Mr Ben Langat, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, said the company had made several donations to support meaningful initiatives in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic which

represented the confidence and care the company had for Nigeria.

“As we encourage Nigerians to unite to defeat COVID-19 pandemic and reach for their peak again, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, will continue to take responsible actions that ensure we make nourishing dairy nutrition accessible for Nigerians,” Langat said. (NAN)

– Apr. 17, 2020 @ 11:49 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)