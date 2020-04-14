Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state, has ordered for a total lockdown of the state from Thursday April 16 2020 for a period of seven days.

Ganduje gave the order on Tuesday shortly after the state Ministry of Health confirmed an additional case of Coronavirus in the state.The Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Media, Mr Salihu Yakasai revealed this on his twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said that the lockdown would be enforced throughout the state. Yakasai said that the governor has ordered security agencies in the state to ensure full enforcement of the lockdown as no movement would be tolerated.

He said the lockdown which would take effect from 10p.m, on Thursday and warned that violators would be arrested. (NAN)

– Apr. 14, 2020 @ 20:25 GMT |

