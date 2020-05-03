The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on the media to rise to the challenge of fake news in Nigeria amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a congratulatory message on the celebration of the 2020 World Press Freedom Day, Gbajabiamila tasked the media practitioners to be more factual in their reportage to promoting national development.

The speaker lauded the doggedness of the Nigerian media in finding solutions to the challenges facing the country over the years as it had contributed a lot in stabilising the nation.

“It would not be out of place to call on media practitioners in the country to be more factual about their reportage of activities in the society with a view to promoting development and rise to the challenge of fake news, especially as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Nigerian media practitioners must resist every temptation that would make them promote reportage that is anti-people as no country would thrive if the media spreads falsehood,’’ he said

He said the media must also support the government in its drive to make meaningful impact in the country as well as call the same government to order where it is evident that it drifts.

“The choice is ours, either to make our country great through good reportage and analysis of issues, or to allow fake news and, in many cases, flagrant falsehood to take over the space, he said.

The lawmaker said that at this age of social/online media, the onus is on the real journalists to make a difference.

“But I believe that the Nigerian media would not do anything that will take us backwards. I also want to believe that media practitioners in the country are ever committed to seeing the country move forward.

“If that is the case, we must show patriotism in our dealings as media men and women. We must fight fake news, especially at this time of COVID-19 pandemic. I also wish to pay tribute to journalists who have been working hard at the frontline of reporting this pandemic at great personal cost,” Gbajabiamila said. (NAN)

– May 3, 2020 @ 14:39 GMT |

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)