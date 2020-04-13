Famers in Gombe State have appealed to Federal and state governments to be ready for early distribution of farming inputs even with the challenge of Covid-19.

Some of the farmers made the plea in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Monday.

Malam Audu Saleh, a farmer, said that distribution of farming inputs on time would help them to plan for the season and to guarantee the food security of the nation.

According to him, the challenge of coronavirus should not divert the attention of government as it will be soon be over, God’s willing.

He added that getting the input on time would help farmers to plan well than having it late.

“Our main challenge in the past was getting the inputs late especially the fertilizer.

“Now government is facing serious challenge of covid-19 which has affected the country’s economy. We hope government will do the needful.

“We are appealing to governments to understand that if nothing was provided, at the end of Covid-19 we are going to experience another challenge which is hunger,” he said.

Malam Yakubu Abubakar, another farmer, also said access to inputs on time was key for successful planning and farming.

He urged those responsible for the sale and distribution to consider the real farmers at all times.

According to him, sometimes the beneficiaries are not real famers and they end of selling the input to dealers and such will not help government and the farmers to achived their goals.

He added that, if the real farmers benefited, it would help to boost economy of the state and the country in general at the end of the season.

Alhaji Bala Mohammed, also a farmer, urged Nigerians to double effort in prayers to see the end of the virus in the country and boost development.

According to him, doing this will help the farmers and unemployed youth to be fully engaged in the system than staying at home.

He further expressed confidence that the present Administration would do everything possible toward improving the leaving standard of its citizens (NAN)

