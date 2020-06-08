ABIA Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has tested positive for COVID-19. The commissioner for information, John Okiyi Kalu, announced this in a statement on Monday.

He said the governor had gone into isolation before his result returned positive.

The governor, according to him, has instructed his deputy governor to act pending when he resumes duty.

“Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

“We wish to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health,” the commissioner stated. – The Nation

