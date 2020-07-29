THE Forum of Civil Societies Organisation (CSO) has called on the Akwa Ibom Government to give a breakdown of the N3 billion it claimed to have spent on COVID-19.

The CSO Chairman in the state, Mr. Harry Udoh, made the call during an interactive session with newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.

It would be recalled that Gov. Udom Emmanuel recently announced that the state government had so far spent the sum of N3 billion to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Udoh said the amount presented as expenses on Coronavirus was questionable, saying, “how did they arrive at this amount, only 1,103 persons have so far undergone the test.”

He said a breakdown of the acclaimed expenses had become crucial in the interest of accountability, public trust, and transparency.

“The government agrees that it received donations from individuals and corporate organisations, it is only expedient for the people to know how the donations were used.

“We have continued to seek for transparency in the implementation of COVID-19 programmes in the state, the people need to know how the N3 billion was used,” he said.

The CSO chairman said it was not enough for the government to announce figures, adding that an explanation of the expenses was necessary.

“Akwa Ibom people should know whether the money was used to build treatment centres, purchase drugs, or used only for laboratory tests.

“Those spending public funds should be able to render accounts to the public, the source of the funds, and an explanation of its usage should be done,” he said. (NAN)

