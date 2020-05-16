THE Kwara Chapter of the National Volunteer Group on COVID-19 has continued to distribute Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to Ilorin residents.

The group also trained Ilorin residents on how to make handmade facemasks.

The group Project Coordinator, Mr Maxwell Ebute, led the team to Ilorin West Local Government Area of the state on day two of the flagged-off of the event.

The programme is tagged “Masking up Kwara Campaign” and sensitisation of the public on safety measures against Coronavirus pandemic.

Ebute made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ilorin on the sidelines of the event.

He said that the group was concern on how best to enlighten the public on safety measures and as well relieve them through distribution of equipment to the communities.

“We must ensure we cover the 16 local government areas in Kwara as earlier promised. We started yesterday in Ilorin South, while today we are covering Ilorin West.

“Today alone, we have distributed over 300 facemasks and pocket hand sanitiser to residents of Okesuna and Budo Iya.

“We volunteered to even train them on how to locally make facemask. We move around with our experts who train them on how to produce facemask without stress,” he said.

Ebute however urged traditional rulers, religious leaders and political leaders to lead by sample and join the sensitisation team in their various communities.

He said that the people would love to listen to them better, rather than listen to strangers coming in to convince them.

“We decide as a team to first pay homage to the traditional rulers of every community we found ourselves because they know how to convince their people and they will listen to them,” he said.

NAN reports that the team received a warm welcome from Alhaji Ibrahim Audu, the Mogaji of Okesuna Community.

The traditional ruler commended their effort and assured them of joining the campaign team and spread the dos and don’ts of COVID-19 in the community.

Also the Mogaji of Budo Iya Community, Alhaji Imam Omoola, who received the team assured them of his willingness to enforce use of facemask and hand sanitiser in his area.

“My youth leader and some of my police will enforce the use of facemask. We enjoy the lecture and our women have also gain a lot on how to make facemask.

“I trust my people. They will start producing enough facemask for the public use. They are creative and very intelligent set of people,” he said.

NAN reports that the group lecture lasted for about 40 minutes to allow for questions and answers from the residents.

NAN

– May 16, 2020 @ 16:22 GMT /

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)