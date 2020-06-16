A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Adefunke Desh Nigeria Ltd., in partnership with 2-Scale Programme on Tuesday started the distribution of improved white sorghum seed to female farmers in Nasarawan-Kuki, Bebeji Local Government Area

of Kano State.

The Programme Manager of 2-Scale Programme, Mr Olisa Maxwell, said the distribution was aimed at supporting over 20,000 female farmers with improved white sorghum seed to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maxwell, who said that sorghum was one of the vital grains needed for good nutrition for women and children, noted that the crop was an arable commodity and could attract a lot of foreign exchange for the country.

He added that the improved white sorghum seeds were produced by Premier Seed company, mainly for female farmers in the two clusters.

According to him, the two clusters are Kuki Cluster in Bebeji Local Government of Kano State and Funtua Cluster in Katsina State, noting that “the company targets 1,000 hectares of farmland in the clusters.

“The company is planning to bring Lapo Microfinance Bank to support the farmers with soft loans to enable them to purchase fertilizers.”

Mr Adeshola Michael, the Managing Director of Adefunke Desh Nigeria Ltd., said that the company decided to support female farmers in the area to cushion the COVID-19 devastating effect on the farmers’ livelihood.

He said: “the company is one of the leading agro-allied companies based in Zaria, Kaduna State, and part of our corporate social responsibilities is to ensure that the farming season still goes on, hence our partnership with 2-Scale Programme.”

The managing director, who restated the company’s commitment to sustain the gesture enjoined farmers to follow the right agronomist practice while using the seed for best yield.

The District Head of Bebeji, Alhaji Tijjani Kuki, commended the company for the gesture, adding that the efforts would boost food security and reduce poverty in the area.

Represented by Alhaji Magaji Tijjani, the district head said that the gesture was in tandem with the aspirations of the state and Federal Government and urged the beneficiaries to use the seeds judiciously.

A beneficiary, Mrs Alice John, a resident of Nasarawan Kuki, said there were many female sorghum farmers in the area, adding that some women cultivate more than five hectares of sorghum.

She said that prior to the intervention by Adefunke Desh Nigeria Ltd. and 2-Scale programme, a hectare of sorghum produced about four to five bags of sorghum.

She explained that the two companies had trained women farmers on how to increase their yield, “and we have now learnt new ways of sorghum cultivation and can get about 15 bags of sorghum from one hectare of land.”

She commended the companies for the improved seed donation, saying it was timely because they had not finished planting. (NAN)

