THE Kwara Chapter of the National Volunteer Group on COVID-19 has flagged-off the “Masking up Kwara Campaign’’ and sensitisation of the public on safety measures against Coronavirus pandemic.

The state Coordinator of the group, Mr Abraham Olatunji, led the campaign team in Ilorin on Friday.

Olatunji told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the event that the campaign would cover the 16 local government areas in the state.

He said the purpose of the sensitisation programme was to re-orientate the public on the need to stay safe as well support government effort in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are coming out to change the notion that COVID-19 is a scam by the Federal Government in order to embezzle money.

“We need to erase that mentality and wake up to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We want the public to start taking COVID-19 serious and stop violating government order and experts advice for safety purpose.

“We volunteer ourselves to do this. We flag off the campaign today in Ilorin South Local Government and we must cover up the remaining 15 LGs in the next 14 days.

“We decided to embark on house-to-house campaign because we know media campaign is not enough. We need to support the government to end the novel virus,” he explained.

The coordinator, however, advised the residents to consistently wash their hands with sanitiser, use face masks while going out and observe physical distancing.

NAN reports that the group distributed face masks and hand sanitiser to residents of Ero-Omo area in Offa Garage, Ilorin.

The coordinator later led his team to the residence of the Mogaji of Ero-Omo Community in Offa Garage, Alhaji Raheem Ibrahim, where they got a warm reception.

Ibrahim commended their effort and gesture to distribute face masks and hand sanitiser to his community members.

The traditional ruler assured of joining the Masking up Kwara team by consistently motivating his community to comply with government directives to curb the spread of the virus

“You have done something no one has ever done. We appreciate your efforts and love for this community.

“We assure you that we will take it up from where you stopped and sensitise members of this community,” he pledged.

NAN also reports that the group presented hundreds of face masks and sanitiser to the Mogaji to give to his guests as an Ambassador of Safety.

NAN

– May 15, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT /

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)