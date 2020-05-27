A coalition of health professionals in Akwa Ibom on Wednesday commenced street and market sensitisation as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the coalition is made up of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), National Association Of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Pharmaceutical Society Of Nigeria (PSN) and Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists Of Nigeria (AMLSN).

Dr Nsikak Nyoyoko, Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), while speaking to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday on behalf of the health professionals, said they were poised to embark on the sensitisation as COVID-19 cases in the state kept rising.

Nyoyoko said that to avoid the continuous spread of the virus, there was need to create awareness on the mode of transmission and precautionary measures to be observed by people, particularly those at the grassroots.

According to him, the sensitisation train will berth at Eket Local Government Area on Wednesday (today) and move to Ikot Ekpene on May 30 and end at Oron on May 31.

“We want to take the campaign to our market women and those in the streets who may not be listening to television and radio campaigns.

“During the sensitisation period, we will share face masks and distribute hand sanitizers to the people.

“This is also part of our contributions to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the state,” he said.

He said that apart from sharing of face masks to the people, the coalition has also recorded jingles in five different local languages, which would be played in the nook and crannies as the sensitisation convoy moves.

Nyoyoko added that by these efforts, the health professionals hope to improve the understanding of the masses concerning the pandemic, and also ensure the protection of the people.

He urged the people to continue to observe NCDC protocols of washing their hands with running water regularly, using hand sanitizers, wearing face masks, and maintaining social distancing to stay safe. (NAN)

– May 27, 2020 @ 14:39 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)