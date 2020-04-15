Against the earlier speculations that Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has been cured of Coronavirus Disease, the Governor on Wednesday said he is still positive of the virus.

The Governor, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle Wednesday afternoon, also disclosed that he chaired the State Executive Council meeting through a video conference.

Governor El-Rufa’i called on Nigerians and people of Kaduna State in particular to ignore fake news over his status, saying that he will personally make it public when he is cleared of the disease.

According to the Governor, “Earlier today, between 10am and 2pm, I took few hours during my isolation and chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

“I have not been cleared of COVID-19 yet. I will personally announce when I am confirmed negative. Please ignore all fake news even if they are what you wish for” he said.

El-Rufa’i commended his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, members of the State Executive and advisers for keeping the State running in his absence.

“I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the agenda going without me. I am super proud of all our commissioners, advisers, assistants, security agencies and other state government officials for a job well done.” said El-Rufa’i. – The Nation

