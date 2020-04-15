The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Wednesday donated food items worth N10 million to Osun Government as relief materials to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on residents of the state.

Mr Akin Ogunleye, the Osun Regional Head of IBEDC, while presenting the food items to the state government officials in Osogbo said the gesture was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Ogunleye explained that the items donated are part of the company’s contributions towards mitigating the health hazards and hardships caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic on residents and people of Osun.

He said the company was donating 3,000 bags of 5kg of rice, 3,500 1kg bags of Semovita and 40 cartons of noodles, which cost about N10 million, to support the state government in reducing the hardship of the Covid-19 lockdown on people of the state.

He said the Disco company had earmarked about One Hundred Million Naira for the donation of relief items, as part of its CSR support to the states where they operate.

The IBEDC Official said that food items donation were also being made in Ogun, Oyo, and kwara states and parts of Niger, Kogi and Ekiti also covered.

He, however, appealed to customers of the company to pay their current and outstanding bills or vend in advance through the company’s alternative channels to avoid being stranded during the lockdown.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the state government, Mr Olanipekun Olabode, Osun Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Co-operative appreciated the gesture of the electricity distribution company towards the state government.

Olabode said the donation would complement the efforts of the state government to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the people of the state.

He promising that the cordial relationship the company have with the state government would be sustained and strengthened. (NAN)

– Apr. 15, 2020 @ 17:12 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)