A telecommunications company, IHS Towers, has donated palliatives to 1,500 households in Lagos State as part of measures to support families experiencing economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the initiative, done in collaboration with Lagos Branch of Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS), was aimed at 9,000 people in 1,500 households across five local government areas.

The palliatives, which included rice, garri, beans, pasta, vegetable oil and canned tomatoes, were targeted at households with a minimum of six people.

NAN reports that the Red Cross helped in the distribution of the items within Kosofe, Mushin, Mainland, Alimosho and Ikorodu Local Government Areas of the state.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) IHS Nigeria, Mr Mohamad Darwish, said the initiative was to help support people affected economically by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are aware of the economic consequences this pandemic has created across our host communities and how it has hindered global efforts toward attaining some of the sustainable development goals.

“That is why we have partnered with the Nigeria Red Cross Society to ensure we can offer palliative support to over 25,000 people in 18 communities across targeted regions within the country,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Lagos NRCS, Mrs Adebola Kolawole, commended IHS for the kind gesture toward the plight of people during the COVID-19 pandemic and the confidence reposed in the Red Cross to help distribute the items.

She further commended the organisation for its donations of computers and a 20 KVA generator to the Red Cross orphanage and school. (NAN)

