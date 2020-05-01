Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia on Friday announced the recovery and discharge of one of the two index cases in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Government House, Umuahia, Ikpeazu said that the decision on the patient was reached after the patient satisfied the Nigeria Center for Disease Control’s conditions for discharge.

He said that the patient was discharged after being tested for COVID-19 on two consecutive occasions and the results of both tests returned negative.

The governor described the patient’s recovery as a remarkable occurrence and commended the medical team responsible for the patient’s recovery.

According to him, Abia government will not relent in its efforts to track probable contacts of the index cases as well as trace and identify any suspected cases in the state.

”Our focus is to ensure that the testing of all high risk contacts of both index cases are carried out and we are hopeful for negative results as the case with all tested contacts so far,” he said.

Ikpeazu urged stakeholders in various sectors of the economy to consider the situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic as a clarion call to evolve and institute innovative ventures.

He said that in spite of the immense challenge facing the nation, the COVID-19 pandemic had brought opportunities which ought to be explored.

Ikpeazu said that the state government had introduced Abia Telehealth Mobile App as a measure to increase access to healthcare services in Abia.

“This is a remote clinical health app for healthcare service delivery. Our healthcare consumers can access healthcare from their providers,

“Whether for the first time or as a follow up to reconnect to continue or complete care. Remote healthcare service delivery has become pertinent to every local healthcare system model with current realities.”

Ikpeazu said that the state government had taken into cognisance the current economic realities and would review the state’s 2020 budget.

He said that the state government would continue to strengthen its efforts to combat COVID-19 outbreak and management of the post COVID-19 transition period in Abia.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that, on April 20, two index cases, both septuagenarian, were recorded in Abia. (NAN)

