Some major streets and roads in Ilorin, Kwara, were deserted on Saturday as residents complied with the total lockdown order by the state government to curb the spread of Coronavirus disease.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who monitored the situation, reports that shops were closed including eateries.

NAN reports that security operatives were seen manning roadblocks at strategic areas within the Ilorin metropolis.

The areas include Maraba junction, Post-Office junction, Sango-Kulende junction, Upper and Lower Taiwo roads, Murtala Mohammed Road, Sabo-Oke St., Ipata-Market and Akere-biata Market, among others.

Commenting on the situation, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi said the level pf compliance was high compared to the partial lockdown.

Okasanmi said that the police only allowed vehicles of essential workers on duty to ply the roads, listing such as health workers, journalists and registered farmers.

He said that once any of the listed category of professionals identified themselves, they would be allowed to continue.

“The level of compliance is impressive; no movement of people on the roads and all the places visited were quiet,” he said.

NAN reports that the state government had ordered the total lockdown of the entire state starting from April 10 at 6 p.m., in a bid to contain what was described as moves to stop likely community spread of the pandemic virus.

The state government ordered no movement of vehicles and people.

It, however, allowed markets, food stores and pharmacy shops as well as banks and those on essential services to operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NAN)

– Apr. 11, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT |

(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)