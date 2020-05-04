THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has raised alarm over the plan by some northern elements to export coronavirus from its Kano epicenter to southeast states. The group said those behind the plot were currently pursuing their ploy under the guise of repatriation of Almajiris to their home states.

IPOB said in a statement signed by Emma Powerful, media and publicity secretary, noted that the South East has no Almajiri as that is not part of its culture. He, therefore, questioned the rationale behind sending the Almajiri boys to Enugu.

He alleged that the motive behind the move was to infect the people of the region with Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Arewa North dominated by Fulani has been secretly sending Coronavirus patients in the name of sending out their Alamajiri group to Enugu state since the lockdown started. Some of those Almajiri sent to Enugu State but intercepted by security agents were tested and found positive of of the virus. Dispatching Almajiri to our land under any guise will not be accepted. We shall stoutly resist this move.

“It is no longer hidden that coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is currently ravaging Kano and other parts of the North. Instead of locking down to stem the spread as was done by all states, Northern leaders opened their borders and allowed free movement of their people, many of who are now infested with the pandemic. Now they intend to infest the rest of us with the virus under the guise of repatriation of Almajiris. We won’t allow this evil plot as no Almajiri is from the zone.

“We, therefore, urge everybody in the South East, including politicians, businessmen and women as well as students, churches and all the stakeholders in our land to stand up and stop these evil people with their Almajiri plan. Our land cannot be a depot for Almajiri. Let them stay in the north where they were incubated. Everybody knows that Almajiris are wanderers causing uprising, mayhem and crises in the whole of North. Most of the attacks against Christians living in the North as well as Christian communities in the North have their signature tunes.

According to Powerful, the north knows that the South East and South-South don’t have Almajiri or wayward people. He, therefore, called on the north to immediately recall all Almajiri in the South East and South-South before it gets too late. He said IPOB will not accept the transfer of human beings affected with the diseases to the zones.

