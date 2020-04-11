The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has warned governors against relaxing the lockdown orders declared to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Francis Faduyile, president, NMA, said this could be a setback to measures to check the spread of the virus.

Faduyile in a statement said of particular concern is the declaration by the Cross River State Governor that social distancing is not needed while wearing a face mask. “A moratorium on the lockdown to allow mass gathering in mosques and churches from Friday to Sunday in Rivers; the lifting of the ban on Friday prayers by the Katsina and Kogi governments.

“We are aware that similar orders have also been given in Ondo, Ebonyi and Imo states which have approved mass attendance of Easter services. While appreciating the prime place of religion in our national lives and especially the value Christians place on Easter, we place on record that there is now the evidence of community transmission of COVID-19,” the statement said.

The NMA appealed to authorities to rescind their decision in the interest of the safety of lives and implored the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to ensure that such gatherings do not take place.

