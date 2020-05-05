COVID-19: Jigawa confirms 32 new cases

JIGAWA Government on Tuesday disclosed that 32 out of the 57 samples taken from contacts of infected persons in five Local Government Areas of the state have tested positive to Coronavirus pandemic. (COVID-19).

Governor Muhammad Badaru disclosed this in Dutse on Tuesday, while giving updating on the state COVID-19 Pandemic in the state.

Badaru said that 20 of the samples tested negative, adding that laboratory testing would be repeated on the remaining five samples.

He explained that of the positive cases, 22 are in Dutse, two in Gwaram, three in Birninkudu, one in Kazaure, two in Taura and one in Miga.

The governor added that contact tracing has already begun and the plan is ongoing to transfer the new cases to isolation centres.

“As you’re all aware, COVID-19 pandemic is fast spreading all over the country with 35 states currently affected.

“Of recent, 57 samples were taken from contacts of infected individuals in Jigawa, specifically from Dutse, Birninkudu, Auyo, Gwaram and Miga LGAs.

“Unfortunately, 32 are positive and 20 are negative, while laboratory test will be repeated on the remaining five samples,” the governor said.

According to him, it is imperative to impose stiffer measures in the affected areas, particularly Dutse that carries almost 60 per cent of all the cases.

“Therefore, lockdown will continue and sanctions will be imposed on anybody that breaks this order.

“Government has given directives to security agents to act swiftly on violators of this lockdown order,” Badaru added.

He further revealed that the government has approved the procurement of three additional ambulances and four ventilators, including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Badaru said the gesture was part of precautionary measures against the spread of the virus in the state.

“In preparation for these difficult times, the state has constructed a 280-bed isolation capacity already.

“I have also approved the procurement of three additional ambulances and four ventilators, and other personal protective equipment.

“You will agree with me that these additional items will strengthen our collective response to this dreaded pandemic,” Badaru said. (NAN)

– May 5, 2020 @ 16:07 GMT |

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)