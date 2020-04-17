Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa has said traditional leaders would assist the government in surveillance of state boundaries with Bauchi, Kano and Katsina that had confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

Badaru made this known after a meeting with traditional leaders and Members of the Council of Ulama (Islamic Clerics), on Thursday in Dutse.

“At the meeting, we agreed that the Emirs would instruct their subjects, district heads, village heads and ward heads to participate in protecting our borders.

“They will also participate in surveillance by giving us information about anyone that sneak into any part of the state from other places.

“Through the surveillance, we will be alerted whenever anyone sneaks into our state and our team will pick that person and quarantine him, weather he displays symptoms or not.

“Such person(s) will also be isolated in our centres for 14 days before they are released,”he said.

Badaru added that the presence of Police would be increased at the boundaries in order to ensure only people on essential duties come into the state.

He said that even those on essential duties must be tested with thermometer before coming in to ensure they are okay.

“We have instructed the Attorney-General to set up mobile courts to try those defaulting the boundary closures ,” he said.

Badaru advised residents to ensure total compliance with the boundaries in order to prevent Coronavirus spreading to the state. (NAN)

