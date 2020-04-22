Some residents of Jos, the Plateau capital, have described the lockdown imposed on the state as part of measures by government to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 as commendable.

The residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said although the state had not recorded any case of Coronavirus, they, however commended the government for being proactive.

Mrs Evelyn Attahi, a teacher, said that she was happy with the steps taken so far by government to prevent the outbreak of the deadly virus in the state.

Another resident, Ene Ewa, a banker, also told NAN that the lockdown imposed on the state was timely and appropriate at this period.

“Waiting to see any confirmed case of coronavirus before locking down the state will not be a wise thing to do,” Ewa said.

Mr James Aguyi, a businessman, said that the state government had done well and should, therefore, be commended.

He added that the fumigation of public places in Jos and its environs should be a continuous exercise.

Mary Ebong, a trader, said that even though she was not comfortable with staying at home all day, she clearly understood that the lockdown was for her safety and that of other people in the state.

Orseer Akullah, a student of the University of Jos, said that the lockdown was necessary to avoid community spread of the virus.

He, however, urged the state government to provide hand sanitisers and liquid soap in public places, and also direct private organisations to do same. (NAN)

– Apr. 22, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

